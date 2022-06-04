KIIT University, KISS felicitated Indian Women U18 Volleyball Team at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 14th Asian Women’s U-18 Volleyball Championship is going to be held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from 06-13 June 2022. Ms. Kavita of Rajasthan will be Captain of the Indian Team We are glad to inform you that the 14th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship 2022 will be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from 06th – 13th June 2022 under the auspices of Asian Volleyball Confederation.

The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) entrusted the Odisha Volleyball Association to conduct the selection trials of the Indian Women U18 Volleyball Team at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar on the 20th & 21st of April 2022. The Coaching Camp of 20 provisionally selected players was held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Campus-13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar from 22nd April 2022 onwards. After the successful conduct of the Coaching Camp, 12 players were finally selected along with 04 officials and will leave for Thailand from Bhubaneswar via Kolkata on 04th August 2022 to participate in the 14th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship 2022 at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Kandhamal, President Volleyball Federation of India and Founder KIIT & KISS has provided all kinds of help and support for the smooth conduct of this Selection Trials cum Coaching Camp and extended his good wishes to the team for Asian Volleyball Championship.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta announced the Indian Women’s team and gave Kit to all the players and officials of the squad. A Group photo of the Indian team was also done with Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President, Volleyball Federation of India.