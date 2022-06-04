Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Dedicates 180 Transformed High Schools in Sundargarh District In 2nd Phase of High School Transformation Programme

Sundargarh : Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik dedicated 180 transformed government high schools in Sundargarh district during the second phase of the flagship High School Transformation Programme Under 5T initiative of the State Govt.

The hon’ble Chief minister dedicated the transformed high schools in Sundargarh at a special event on Saturday evening through VC from the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. 5T Secretary Shri VK Pandian, who was present with the Hon’ble CM conducted the entire programme.

In Sundargarh district, a special programme was organised on the premises of the Govt High School at Deokaranpur, under Bargaon block. Collector Sundargarh Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan anchored the ground event while Hon’ble MLA Rourkela Shri Sarada Prasad Nayak, ZP Chairperson Ms Kunti Pradhan, Chairman Special Developmental Council (SDC) Shri Binay Kumar Toppo were present on the dias.

A total of 180 transformed government high schools from across the 17 blocks of the district as well as Sundargarh, Birmitrapur and Rajgangpur municipalities were dedicated to the people by the hon’ble Chief Minister.

Addressing the students, the Hon’ble CM said, “Every child is gifted with tremendous potential. Their eyes are full of dreams for a beautiful future and to achieve something big in life. The transformation of schools has added wings to their dreams by bringing in new opportunities for them. The foundation of a new Odisha will be laid and the goals of a new Odisha can be achieved through the realisation of the dreams of the children.”

The hon’ble Chief Minister added, “School life is the best time in life. The new and transformed high schools have infused optimism and happiness among the students. It has also generated hope and determination in them. The transformation programme has created opportunities to shape our children in the best possible way,” he said while explaining the importance of the 5T initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble MLA Rourkela and Chairman District Planning Committee (DPC) Shri Sarada Prasad Nayak said, “The High School Transformation programme is a result of the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik. The transformed govt high schools in tribal majority Sundargarh district are attracting students from all over.

Sundargarh Collector Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said that the high school transformation programme of the state Govt will be especially beneficial to students in realising their dreams.

The High School Transformation programme has completely changed the environment and face of government high schools in Odisha. The renovated schools now boast of smart classrooms, modern libraries and e-libraries, advanced science labs et al.

Moreover, special steps are being taken for the development of sports and creative talent of the students apart from studies. The noble initiative has not only brought about an improvement in the overall study atmosphere in schools, but it will also prove helpful in building the future of these students.

Debraj Mahanandia, a Class 10 student from the Govt High School in Deokaranpur, who spoke on the occasion. He thanked the state government for the High School Transformation programme and said the initiative will help students in shaping their future goals and make their dreams come true. When Asked by the Chief Minister about his goal in life, Debraj said, “I want to become an IPS officer.”

A total of 17 transformed high schools witnessed the programme on LED display. Learning by Doing handson training programme was held at the Deokaranpur Govt High School where students were given various physics related tools and equipment to learn and do. A cultural programme was also held on the occasion.

On November 11, 2021, as many as 67 transformed high schools in Sundargarh district had been dedicated to the people during the first phase of the High School Transformation Programme which is a unique visionary initiative of the hon’ble Chief Minister.

Odisha Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra was present during the VC while Secretary, School and Mass Education, Shri Bishnupada Sethi gave the welcome address.

In the programme at Sundargarh, Project Director District Rural Development Agency Shri Bhairab Singh Patel, Project Administrator Integrated Tribal Development Agency Sundargarh Shri Ramakrushna Gond, District Education Officer Shri Amulya Kumar Pradhan, senior officials from the district, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) were present along with students, teachers, guardians and members of the school managing committee.