KIIT To Host Y20 Consultative Meet on April 14-15

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT DU will be hosting the prestigious Youth 20 Consultation meet this month which comes under the overall framework of the G20 Leadership Summit. The consultation meeting will be held on April 14 and 15 at the KIIT Convention Centre and will see the participation of 50 international personalities and more than 50 national-level speakers, including MPs, Ministers, and others.

It is no less than a defining chapter for the KIIT DU which has been selected out of many in India to host the Y 20 Consultation meet this time. KIIT’s resounding success in youths’ value promotion is obviously the yardstick to host the events.

India is holding the G20 presidency this year. As part of the G20 Leadership Summit, the Y20 meet is being organised to empower the youths to discuss and identify problems and recommend a framework to be addressed during the official G20 Leadership Summit.

KIIT has been entrusted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to host the event that will also engage around 10,000 students from over 200 colleges in different events of Y20. The deliberations and suggestions received from events will be shared with the delegates during the Y20 event, said Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS. He also informed that KIIT is also organizing Civil-20 on 22-23 April.

Dr Samanta has already travelled miles in the pursuit of glory for youth empowerment and finds it handy in taking the new challenge.

The theme of the Y20 Consultation is ‘Building Youths: Designing Sustainable, Resilient and Peace-Loving Working Community driven by Disruptive Technologies’. The Consultation will have 6 panels where 48 Youth Icons from diverse fields across the globe will join as speakers.

KIIT is among the top multi-disciplinary institutions in the country, with over 30,000 enrolled students from India and abroad pursuing professional education. It has been ranked the 20th best university in the country by the Education Ministry’s NIRF and is in the cohort of 601-800 in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023. All its engineering programmes have been accredited by The Institution of Engineering and Technology, (IET), UK and ABET, USA.