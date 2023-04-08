Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes ‘World Health Day’

Kalinganagar : Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) observed the ‘World Health Day’ with a Mega Health Camp for contract employees in the Conference Room of Steel Melting Shop (SMS) in its plant premises at Duburi in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Karamveer Singh, General Manager (Operations), TSK in the presence of Ravi Mishra, Chief, Safety (Operations), TSK and other senior officials. The health camp was organised by Occupational Health Services (OHS), TSK in association with Steel Melting Shop, TSK, M/s Arti Enterprises and M/s Seeyan Technology, vendor partners of TSK. During the camp, Dr Alok Kumar Mishra, Sr Registrar, OHS, TSK and Dr Vikash Kumar Singh, Sr Registrar, OHS, TSK provided treatment to more than 200 contract employees.

On the previous day, an online awareness session was organised for the employees on Thyroid related diseases, Diabetes Mellitus and other Endocrine diseases. During the session, Dr Madhusmita Sahu, Senior Consultant, Utkal Hospital, Bhubaneswar informed the participants regarding various aspects of Thyroid, Diabetes and Endocrine diseases including the treatment and management of these diseases. The session was attended by more than 120 employees from various departments of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

On the occasion, Tata Steel Medica Hospital organised a walkathon at Bhuban block in which more than 100 people from the community participated. The walkathon flagged off by Giridhari Sahoo, Councilor, Ward no.1, Bhuban started from Block office, Bhuban to Sri Satya Sai Temple, Bhuban and was followed by an awareness talk on various aspects of health by Dr S S Sutar, Medical Superintendent, Tata Steel Medica Hospital and Dr Sanjit Mishra, Consultant, Radiology. A general health camp was also organised in the Temple premises in which 55 people from the community got benefitted. The events were organised with an objective to create awareness among the people regarding the importance of maintaining good health and promoting healthy habits.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar is committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment and achieving an injury and illness free workplace.