Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, Bhubaneswar has been identified as one of the Anchor Institutions identified by Government of India for organizing and coordinating series of G20 Jan Bhagidari Events

Bhubaneswar: Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, Bhubaneswar has been identified as one of the Anchor Institutions identified by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Education, Government of India for organizing and coordinating series of G20 Jan Bhagidari Events in the Institute and three districts i.e. Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur. Und the G 20 Jan Bhagidari Events Lawn Tennis and Badminton friendly matches have been organized among students and staff of the Institute and DM School. Both the events are inaugurated by Prof. P. C. Agarwal, Principal of the Institute. Lawn tennis tournament of the faculty and the staff versus students held at in the morning at tennis Court where all the players, spectators, officials and Organizers attended and witnessed the event. The Badminton match of the faculty & staff VS students were held in the badminton court from 7 am. The teams from both the lady faculties and students had 6 members each. The same number for the male faculties vs students of the institute. About 150 members- officiating members, students, faculty from institute and DM school participated in the activity. It was an excellent showcase of determination, dedication, temperament, stamina, fair play and spirit throughout the match. Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Nodal Officer G 20 Coordinated the activities facilitated by Prof. A.K. Mahaptra and Dr. D.K. Bej.