KIIT Tennis Women Team starts their campaign on a winning note in the All India Inter University Inter Zone Tennis Women Tournament.

The All India Inter University Inter Zone Tennis Women Tournament under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi is organized by Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal from 01st – 04th December 2023.

On the opening day today, KIIT University Women Team defeated Punjab University, Chandigarh by 2:0 games. They will be playing the quarterfinals tomorrow against the winner of LNIPE, Gwalior & University of Madras. The KIIT Team has already qualified for the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023-24.

The players of the women’s team are Rutuparna Choudhury, Abhilasha Bista, Riya Mardaraj & Akritee and Md. Anamul Haque as Coach. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University Tennis Women Team on starting their campaign on a winning note and wished them good luck for upcoming matches.