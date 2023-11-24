KIIT Tennis (Men & Women) Teams emerged Champions in East Zone Inter University Tennis Tournament

The East Zone Inter University Tennis (Men & Women) Tournament under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi organized by Pt. Ravi Shukla University, Raipur from 22nd – 24th November 2023 was concluded today.

In the finals today KIIT University Men team defeated Jadavpur University, Kolkata by 2:0 games and KIIT University Women Team defeated Pt. Ravi Shukla University, Raipur by 2:0 games. The KIIT University Tennis Teams qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Tennis Tournament Men at Manipal University, Jaipur from 03rd – 06th January 2024 and Women at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal from 01st – 04th December 2023 and also qualified for the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023-24.

The players of the men team are Kabir Hans, Atharva Sharma, Anshuman Singh, Pratyush Mohanty, Ashish Kumar Parida & women team are Rutuparna Choudhury, Abhilasha Bista, Riya Mardaraj & Akritee and Md. Anamul Haque as Coach. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University Tennis Teams on being Champions and wished them good luck for the All India Inter University Tennis (M & W) Championships and 4th Khelo India University Games 2023-24. He also conveyed his best wishes to the players for their future competitions.