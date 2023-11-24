Axis Bank Launches SPLASH, a pan-India competition to engage young minds through Art, Craft and Literature

National, November 23, 2023: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, announced the launch of SPLASH, an annual Pan-India competition on Art, Craft, and Literature for children in the age group of 7-14 years. This year, Splash will focus on the theme ‘Kindness’ to instil the thought of kindness and foster a sense of goodwill amongst the new generation. The participants can register and submit their entries on www.axisbanksplash.in, till 31st December 2023. Through this initiative, the Bank aims to reach out to over 6 lakh participants by conducting the competition phygitally (both physically and digitally), ensuring that every child has an opportunity to showcase their talent.

The competition will be divided into two age groups: 7-10 years and 11-14 years. The participants will need to express their thoughts and ideas through two themes ‘Helping One Another’ and ‘Making the World a Kinder Place’. They can unleash their creativity through drawing, craft, or essay writing. The participants will be evaluated by an esteemed jury panel comprising Vikrant Shitole, a revered artist from Art Society of India; Disha Katharani, Co-Founder of Imagimake; Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha; and Rajiv Chilaka, CEO of Green Gold Animation.

Speaking on the initiative, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, said, ”We are delighted to announce the 11th edition of Splash. This year’s theme of ‘Kindness’ stems from our brand philosophy ‘Open’- which aims to engage with communities beyond banking and business. Through Splash, we are providing a vibrant canvas for these young minds to explore, express and embrace the value of kindness in order to create a better tomorrow.”

Scaling new heights, this year Axis Bank will reach out to over 2000+ schools, 50% more than the previous year. In addition to the competition, the Bank will organise engaging sessions and other fun-filled activities. It has roped in children’s beloved character ‘Chota Bheem’ to impart valuable life lessons on earning, saving, investing, and giving through the art of storytelling.

The winners will be conferred scholarships of Rs. 1 lakh, exciting hampers, and electronic gadgets from partners such as Hamleys, Faber Castle and BoAt. They will also be given an opportunity to visit the National Institute of Design (NID) and participate in exciting workshops conducted by the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP). The runners-up will be awarded Rs.50 thousand each.