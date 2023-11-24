Tata Steel CEO & MD T. V. Narendran conferred the IIM-JRD Tata Award 2023 for ‘Excellence in Corporate Leadership in Metallurgical Industries’

Bhubaneswar : The Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) has conferred the prestigious IIM-JRD Tata Award (2023) for ‘Excellence in Corporate Leadership in Metallurgical Industries’ to Tata Steel CEO & MD T. V. Narendran at the 77th Annual Technical Meeting of the Institute in Bhubaneswar today. The award was presented by Satish Pai, President, Indian Institute of Metals.

This recognition honours T. V. Narendran’s significant contributions to the Mining and Metals industry, aligning with Tata Steel’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible business practices.

The special IIM–JRD Tata Award introduced by the institute in the year 2006-07 commemorates the legacy of J. R. D. Tata, reflecting his vision of a conglomerate making a difference to the community and nation at large. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Metals is a premier professional organisation.