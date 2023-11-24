Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Lays the Foundation Stone for NSTI Plus

Jatani: To scaledem and-driven and high-quality skill training and vocational education at regional level, ShriDharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship laid the foundation stone for National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) Plus today to elevate the capabilities of Odisha’s young cadre. NSTI Plus, under the Directorate General of Training (DGT), apex organization of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will train 500 instructors in Phase-1under the Craftsmen Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) and will further incorporate another 500 instructors for upskilling and reskilling.

PritiranjanGharai, Hon’ble Minister of State, Department of Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education; Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Hon’ble MP, Bhubaneswar; Shri Muzibulla Khan, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha; Shri Suresh Kumar Routray, Hon’ble MLA, Odisha;Shri T G Sitharam, Hon’ble Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE); Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE; and Trishaljit Sethi, Director General, DGT graced the event.

Aligned with the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of making India the Skilling destination of the World, MSDE is introducing several fresh and innovative initiatives and NSTI Plus is a robust step in this direction, enablingthe State of Odisha to harness the potential of its youth. Constructed on a 7.8-acre campus of Jatni, Bhubaneswar, NSTI Plus will not only accommodate institutions like National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)and Skill India International Centre (SIIC), but also emerge as a potential hub for diverse skill development activities.

The envisioned NSTI Plus will also serve as a nucleus for emerging start-ups, an incubation centre, and a versatile hub for cultivating various skills. It also has the potential to serve as a prototype training facility for other states. Furthermore, educators play an immense role in moulding the future of youth and institutions like NSTI Plushas potential to unlock horizon of opportunities to instilsoft skills,imparthands-on-training on new technologies and foster effective learning environment.

Speaking on the occasion, ShriDharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurshipsaid, “ I am delighted to lay the foundation stone for National Skill Training Institute at Jatni, Bhubaneswar under the NSTI Plus Initiative. Every effort of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a step towards empowering India’s YuvaShakti and realising the vision of a developed India by 2047. Furthermore, NSTI will emerge as a modern gurukul to equip candidates as well as trainers with industry and future-ready skills. I am confident that the upcoming state-of-the-art integrated campus of NSTI will empower the youth of New India by providing them with cutting-edge skills and knowledge required to excel in the 21st century, encourage entrepreneurship, equip master trainers with expertise aligned with current and future industry demands and help realize the vision of Viksit Bharat”.

Currently, there are 524 ITIs in the region with seating capacity of 1,04,134, and institutions with flexible learning models like NSTI Plus will advance the vocational training framework to be more accessible, inclusive and innovate in its embodiment.

NSTIs will also take on the role of capacity-building centers for educators in schools. The selection of courses and training programs will be meticulously designed in association with industries to meet the needs of the local community. To fuel further growth, collaborative efforts will be made to develop an integrated 4.0 campus for entrepreneurs with modern new-age skills.

Another core aspect is the strategic location of the institute. Surrounded by premium institutions like National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Skill Development Institute (SDI), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) helps in improving the engagement of students with vocational training institute.

By offering specialized training programs, the mega-hub institute unlocks the potential of youth across diverse domains; including Engineers, supervisors, technicians, executives, and faculty members of educational institutions that caters to the needs of both national and international markets.

There will be courses run in conjunction with IGNOU, NIOS, SIIC and NIOS at the NSTI plus campaign enabling horizontal andvertical mobility for students.