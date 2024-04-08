KIIT Partners With United Nations to Offer Students Opportunities to Serve in UN Agencies  

Bhubaneswar : In a landmark event today, KIIT signed an MoU with the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme. This historic collaboration paves the way for KIIT students to engage directly with the United Nations, offering them a platform to serve as National UN Volunteers across various UN agencies. This initiative marks a significant milestone, being the first of its kind for a private university in South Asia.

In the presence of Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS; Mr. Shombi Sharp, the UN Resident Coordinator in India, and Ms. Radhika Kaul Batra, Chief of Staff at the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (RCO), the MoU was exchanged between Mr. Sushil Chaudhury, Country Coordinator, UN Volunteers, India & Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT DU.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sharp highlighted the importance of lifelong learning and praised Dr Samanta for his vision and efforts in providing holistic education to children in Odisha and beyond.

Sharp also extended congratulations to KIIT on its numerous accolades, including a prestigious UNESCO award, underlining the global recognition of its educational model. He commended the institute for emphasizing education in the mother tongue, which plays a crucial role in preserving culture and enhancing learning experiences.

Dr Samanta, in his address, said This partnership opens a remarkable opportunity for our students to engage with various UN agencies to serve as National University UNVolunteers who will be deployed for various development initiatives within the UN agencies. This initiative will provide young people with first-hand experience and enable them to contribute to sustainable development efforts alongside UN partners and local communities. It will also be an opportunity for them to gain valuable professional experience in international development, shaping their future career paths.

As per the MoU, students will have the rare chance to gain hands-on experience in international development, working alongside UN partners and local communities. The programme is designed to nurture the talents and skills of students, equipping them with the knowledge and experience necessary to flourish in the global development arena.

This exposure is invaluable, offering insights into the workings of international development projects and sustainable development efforts. It’s an unparalleled opportunity for students to gain professional experience that could shape their future career paths in the realm of global development.

The delegation comprised William Hanlon, Chief of Field Office UNICEF; Abha Mishra, Head of Office, UNDP Odisha, Himanshu Bal, Head of Office WFP Odisha. Vice Chancellor of KISS-DU Prof Deepak Kumar Behera also attended the MoU signing ceremony.