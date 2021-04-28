KIIT First Indian Varsity to Get Five Stars in QS Star Ratings

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University has become the first Indian university to achieve the “Five Stars Rating” from the prestigious QS Star Ratings System. The rating results were published on April 27, 2021. The QS Intelligence Unit, a division of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, rated KIIT as a Five Stars institution, the maximum achievable, after rigorous and independent data collection and analysis of performance metrics in a range of indicators across eight categories. The rating will be valid for three years.

Every year the rating exercise evaluated higher education institutions from all over the world against pre-established global benchmarks of excellence across eight categories such as Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Internationalization, Online Learning, Innovation, Inclusiveness and Computer Science & Engineering, a specialist criteria. KIIT scored perfect five in four categories and four in the remaining categories, ensuring the overall rating of Five Stars.

The QS Intelligence Unit also compiles the coveted QS World University Rankings. However, the QS Star rating system evaluates universities across a wider range of important performance indicators as set against pre-established international standards. By covering a broader range of criteria than any world ranking exercise, the system shines a light on both the excellence and the diversity of the rated institution.

Just last week, KIIT had achieved a rank of 201+ globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021. Back to back impressive positions in two leading global university ranking and rating exercises have given a boost to the international standing of KIIT Deemed to be University, which has also been accorded the Institution of Eminence tag by the Govt. of India. KIIT is also the winner of ‘Awards Asia 2020’ in the category ‘Workplace of the Year’ by the Times Higher Education.

Expressing happiness at the achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, “KIIT has been rated as a Five Stars Institution on the basis of its excellence and diversity by the QS Stars rating system operated by the QS Intelligence Unit, the independent compiler of the QS World University Rankings since 2004. We resolve to continue to do our best”.