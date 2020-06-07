KHYANIKAA – THE LOST IDEA : The first Odia film to release on OTT during lockdown

Bhubaneswar: Odia film “Khyanikaa – The Lost Idea” is now on AMAZON PRIME across India, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and several other countries.

This is the only Odia feature film currently streaming on Amazon Prime India and global. ‘Capital I’ by the same filmmaker and production house is also streaming on Amazon Prime (US and UK).

The film has made its mark at around 30 international film festivals across 14 countries. It was the only Odia film at the prestigious Indian Panorama section at 48th International Film Festival of India, Goa. The film’s director Amartya Bhattacharyya, who is also the editor, writer and cinematographer of the film, won the Best Editing at the 29th Odisha State film awards. The film was highly praised at festivals in Canada, UK, USA, Russia, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Mexico and other countries. The film had also won an award at the 5th Noida International Film Festival earlier this year. The film also earned a lot of appreciations on its release in Bhubaneswar, though the release was limited to INOX only.

