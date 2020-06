Bhubaneswar: Another 178 patients have recovered and are being discharged . With this, the recovered cases of Odisha stand at 1894.

The discharge today is of:

39 from Khurdha

23 from Gajapati

22 from Nuapada

17 from Bhadrak

15 from Nayagarh

14 from Ganjam

10 from Kendrapara

9 from Dhenkanal

9 from Kandhamal

6 from Sundergarh

4 from Balasore

2 each from Cuttack, Balangir and Malkangiri

1 each from Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Puri.

