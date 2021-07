Bhubaneswar : Khordha district collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty chaired a high-level meeting with the officials discussing upon the measures to be taken in view to efficiently manage the rising Dengue problem in the area, here on Wednesday.

Besides, as many as 150 dengue cases have been detected in Khordha district till date even after continuous spraying of disinfectants in the suspected zones and de-water mosquito larvae producing sites as a preventive measure against fight for Dengue.