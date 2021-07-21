MERU to open up new opportunities for India’s youth by promoting multi-disciplinary research – Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu addressed the World Universities Summit organized by O.P. Jindal Global University as a Chief Guest. Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the summit. The theme of the summit was “Universities of the Future: Building Institutional Resilience, Social Responsibility and Community Impact”.

Vice President asked universities to become thought leaders in finding solutions to global challenges such as climate change, poverty and pollution. He also wanted the universities to discuss various socio-economic and political issues facing the world and come up with ideas that can be implemented by the governments as per their needs and suitability.

Referring to the benefits of learning in the mother tongue, the Vice President said it enhances one’s grasping and comprehension levels. “To understand a subject in another language, one has to first learn and master that language, which needs a lot of effort. However, this is not the case while learning in one’s mother tongue,” he added.

Highlighting our country’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage, the Vice President said that India is home to hundreds of languages and thousands of dialects. He said, “Our linguistic diversity is one of the cornerstones of our rich cultural heritage.” Emphasizing on the significance of mother language, Shri Naidu said, “Our mother language or our native language is very special to us, as we share an umbilical cord relationship with it.”

Addressing the participants, Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized on the Government’s commitment to transform India’s education sector bringing it at par with global standards, encouraging research and innovation and on developing well-rounded responsible citizens, who are also global citizens- Vishwa Manav.

Shri Pradhan said that the New National Education Policy -2020 has heralded a new imagination for the Indian higher education system. It outlines the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Quality, equity, accessibility and affordability are the four pillars of the new education policy on which a new India will emerge, he added.

Minister Pradhan stated that with the vision of Study In India—Stay In India’, India will move towards becoming a global destination in education. Shri Pradhan highlighted the efforts made by the Government to make education holistic, innovative, linguistically diverse, and multi-disciplinary. No student should suffer due to language limitations or regional linguistic constraints, he added.

He said that the multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU) will open up new opportunities for India’s youth. MERU will promote inter-disciplinary research and make India a global hub of Research and Development, he further added.

Minister Pradhan stressed that synergizing education with skill development will open new avenues of socio-economic empowerment. The NEP will facilitate integration of education with skills and enable India to reap the demographic dividend.

Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Pradhan said that Covid-19 pandemic necessitated the adoption of online learning and use of digital technologies to ensure that learning continues. This mode is going to stay giving way to hybrid methods of learning and knowledge dissemination. Our future planning, therefore, needs to fill a digital divide, he said.

He also congratulated the organizers for event and wished them success in all their endeavors.

Professor (Dr.) D.P. Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission, Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor; Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar and other distinguished university leaders from India and overseas, faculty also attended the event.