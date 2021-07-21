DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenously developed MPATGM for minimum range

New Delhi: In a major boost towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat and strengthening of Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on July 21, 2021.The missile was launched from a man portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully. All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight tested for the maximum range.

The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics. The test brings the development of indigenous third generation man portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile close to completion.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the Industry for the successful test.Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful test.