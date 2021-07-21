Stage set for Suna Besha of holy trinity to be conducted sans devotee in Puri

Puri : A day after the auspicious Bahuda Yatra , the Chaturdha Murti has been adorned with precious jewelleries today marking the most famous Suna Besha ritual according to Jagannath cult, here on Wednesday.

The holy deities seated on their chariots parked infront of Srimandir , signifying their return from aunt’s place have been offered Suna Mala, Padma Mala, Sevati Mala, Agasti Mala, Kadamba Mala, Kante Mala, Mayur Mala , Champa Mala ,Suna Chakra, Suna Gada , Suna Padma ,Rupa Sankha, Suna Hasta Suna Payar , Suna Mukuta , Suna Mayur Chandrika, Suna Chulapati ,Suna Kundala and Suna Rahurekha respectively.

Besides, no devotees will be allowed to do darshan of the holy trinity Suna Besha as Section 144 has been imposed in Puri by district administration to avoid gatherings.