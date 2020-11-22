Khimji partners team Odisha FC in ISL 2020-21

Bhubaneswar : With the start of 7th edition of country’s biggest football extravaganza – Indian Super League (ISL) 2020, the entire nation is witnessing strong fever of football which is adding warmth in this winter. For Odisha football lovers, the warmth is even double with active participation of Odisha’s most trusted and oldest jewellery brand, Khimji by partnering Odihsa FC, states very own ISL team. This is the first mega sporting event amidst COVID 19 pandemic held at Goa from 20 Nov. The black and white jersey to be donned by the Odisha FC team will have Khimji’s logo visible on their arms with other sponsors. The mega event is played without spectators in the stand due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion Mitesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Jewellers and Khimji Group said, “We are very glad to be the official partner of Odisha FC, our State’s very own ISL team. Odisha FC’s last endeavour in its debut season was amazing, and we hope to see a more powerful foot print this season. Khimji Jewellers, as one of the oldest home grown business group of the state since 1936, we feel the responsibility for such partnering and we look forward to be associated with more such ventures to encourage different talents and skills from the state.”

Odisha FC had its debut in season 2019-20 and finished with sixth position in the league table. This year, Odisha FC with its strong team base is all set to level up the competition in ISL 2020-21season.

Speaking on the corporate participation in sports and its impact, State Panel Football Referee, FAO, Senior Panel Cricket Umpire (L1), OCA & Eminent Sport Columnist Nirmal Mishra, stated “Happy to hear one of the largest corporate houses of Odisha Khimji’s partnering in Odisha FC in its current stint in ISL. KHIMJI’s interest in Odisha FC symbolizes the corporate houses’ inclination towards new age sporting which on larger scale will encourage more business entities into sport and future of sport in Odisha will definitely see much higher horizons.”

Such out of the box activities of Khimji makes it stand out for which ithas been awarded and recognized in many national forums. The brand was recently conferred withTimes Business Award 2020 (East) as the most trusted jewelers of Odisha. Apart from this, the Khimji group under its CSR wing, KHIMJI Foundation has done remarkable activities for the wellbeing of the society. It contributed 21Lacs to the CM relief fund when Cyclone Fani hit Odisha. Also it contributed Rs 15 lakhs to ‘Mission Zero- F’ initiative of Govt of Odisha, a modeled to ensure zero failure of students in their 10th boards. The Group is also building a school at Baripada that will focus on providing the best education facilities to even the poorest child. During the lockdown due to COVID 19, Khimji donated 100 Speciality Chemical Suits worth 5Lacs to Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

