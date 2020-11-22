Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt revises decision on the merger of schools in scheduled areas of the State. It has been decided to merge schools with student strength less than 15 & not 20 as it was earlier decided for such regions, informs S&ME Minister Sameer Dash.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today stated that schools with student strength less than 15 in the Scheduled area will be merged. The number of schools in the Scheduled area in Odisha will be around 3,000, Dash added.

The Odisha S&ME Minister further informed that process is underway to merge 7,772 schools in the State due to poor student strength. He said, less than 40 students have been enrolled at 14,382 schools in the State and added that around Rs 300 crore will be spent for the merger of the schools.

The Minister stated that the State government is only trying to improve the teaching environment and impart quality education to the students.

Earlier on Saturday, the Opposition parties created ruckus in Odisha Assembly over the State government’s decision for the closure of schools.

