Kerala Deaf Cricket Team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2022-23 at Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram : The Kerala Deaf Cricket Team won the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA)’s 2nd Test National Cricket Championship for the Deaf 2022-23. The match was organised at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, in association with KCA.

The final match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala concluded on April 9. The Madhya Pradesh Deaf Team was defeated by Kerala Deaf Cricket Team by 6 wickets. Mohammed Fahis E (Kerala) was adjudged the Player of the Match, while Abdul Samad (Madhya Pradesh) was bestowed with the honour of Best Batsman of the Series. Nand Kishore Saha (Madhya Pradesh) was chosen as the Best Bowler and Player of the Series.

The scores:

1st Innings: Madhya Pradesh – 126/10 (45.5 Overs)

1st innings: Kerala Deaf – 221/10 (66.1 Overs).

2nd Innings: Madhya Pradesh Deaf – 124/10 (37.4 Overs)

2nd Innings: Kerala Deaf – 30/4 (14.5 Overs)

The championship was hosted and supported by the Kerala Cricket Association. The two teams were represented by their captains, Sumit Bidwal – Madhya Pradesh and Jubil MP – Kerala. Following the match, the participants were felicitated at the Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking about the championship, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, asserted, “We are delighted to close this very successful tournament with the support of our State Association, Kerala Deaf Cricket Association in association with Kerala Cricket Association. It was a wonderful experience to be in Thiruvananthapuram with the two teams from Kerala & Madhya Pradesh at the ‘IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf’. Congratulations to the winning team Kerala and the runner up team Madhya Pradesh. IDCA is grateful to the sporting spirit of all teams and officials who participated wholeheartedly in this championship at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram”.

“Being part of this special event stands close to the values that UST holds aloft. Besides digitally transforming global organisations, UST is always at the forefront of transforming lives and extending a helping hand to the underprivileged communities. It feels special to represent UST at this special tournament where the Kerala Deaf Cricket team and the visiting Madhya Pradesh team concluded an amazing match. I must commend the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, President IDCA, Roma Balwani the CEO, IDCA, for promoting deaf cricketing talent, pan-India. Watching this match has been a truly humbling experience,” said Shilpa Menon, Senior Director and Trivandrum Centre Head, UST.

Dev Dutt, Coach of Indian Deaf Team & BCCI NCA Qualified Coach and M.P. Singh (Coach of M. S. Dhoni) and Vinod Kumar Matta (Coach) are providing coaching to the Indian Deaf Squad for all international tournaments

Minu Chithambaram, CFO, Kerala Cricket Association, said “KCA is always there to support the differently-abled cricketers of the country and will provide all possible support to the deaf & mute cricketers all the time, and we expect to host more events in Kerala.

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “Our endeavour and aim is to promote our social campaign for disability sport, ‘Cricket for a Cause’. We are delighted to welcome our Guests of Honour Shilpa Menon, Sr. Director & Thiruvananthapuram Centre Head; Tinu Cherian, Director & Head, Global PR & Media Relations, UST; Vinod S. Kumar, Secretary; and Minu Chithambaram, CFO, Kerala Cricket Association. We are grateful for your presence for motivating our players and for all the support extended to deaf cricketers.”

The event was sponsored and supported by its corporate partners INOX cinemas, Impact Research & Measurement, KFC, Hero MotoCorp, Kaizzen, LUDIZ & Era Fresh.