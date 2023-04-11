Tata Steel Mining Announces Its First Ever Coastal Multi-modal Movement of Ferro Alloys

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining Limited has announced its first ever coastal multi-modal movement of ferro alloys on Monday. The company in collaboration with its logistic partner Unifeeder will transport ferro alloys from its plants in Odisha to various destinations along the Indian coastline using a combination of road, rail, and sea transport.

The coastal multi-modal movement of ferro alloys involved transporting of the ferro alloys in bulk from Tata Steel Mining’s ferro alloys plants in Odisha to the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) from where they will be loaded onto a vessel for shipment along the Indian coastline to the Deendayal Port (formerly Kandla Port) via VO Chidambaranar Port (formerly Tuticorin Port).

Speaking on this initiative, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said, “Tata Steel Mining’s adoption of coastal multi-modal transportation highlights our commitment to lower carbon footprint. By capitalizing on diverse transportation methods, we deliver eco-conscious, cost-effective, and efficient product transportation solutions to clients while doing our bit for a greener future.”

This will be a major milestone for TSML in catering to its customers in the western part of India. Tata Steel Mining is committed to further exploring the potential of multi-modal transportation along the Indian coastline and is already exploring similar options for other products in its portfolio.

Amit Choubey, AGM, Supply Chain, Soumya Basu, ADM, Supply Chain from Tata Steel Mining, Satya Srinivas Rao, Manager, Unifeeder, Manashree Ranjan Panda, Sr. Manager, JM Baxi and Captain Debabrata Nayak, Vice President, Seaways Shipping and Logistics Ltd. were present at the flagging-off event of the coastal multi-modal movement of Ferro alloys in Paradip.