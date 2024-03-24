KENKO AGSTRA by OVO Farm Inaugurates Its 2nd Exclusive Egg Store in Surya Nagar

Bhubaneswar : OVO Farm, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality and nutritious eggs, proudly announces the grand opening of its 2nd flagship egg retail store, KENKO AGSTRA, located at Surya Nagar (Near Venus, Governor House Square), Bhubaneswar. This store marks the second exclusive egg retail outlet in Odisha, following the success of KENKO AGSTRA in Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

The unique 700 sq ft egg store aims to provide egg enthusiasts in Bhubaneswar with a wide range of high-quality eggs, including high-protein eggs, brown eggs, and selenium-rich eggs sourced directly from OVO Farm’s advanced and fully automated technology facility. The facility not only ensures top-notch quality but also maintains stringent hygiene standards throughout the egg production process.

Utilizing cutting-edge Blockchain technology, customers can trace the origin of the eggs by scanning the QR code on the pack, guaranteeing transparency and authenticity in every purchase.

To celebrate the store’s opening, KENKO AGSTRA is offering exclusive discounts for egg lovers in Surya Nagar. Customers can avail a flat 30% discount on all KENKO AGSTRA products until 16th April 2024. Additionally, a discount of Rs. 5 per carton is available on purchases of 20 cartons or more. Free delivery services can be accessed by contacting +91 8093191422 via call or WhatsApp. Apart from eggs, the store also stocks breakfast essentials such as milk, cookies, bread, juices, and more.

The store inauguration ceremony was graced by Soumendra Mishra, the Founder of OVO Farm, alongside the Kenko Agstra Team.

Speaking about the opening of KENKO Agstra Store, Samarendra Mishra stated, “Kenko Agstra is our flagship store, aiming to provide people with access to fresh, high-quality eggs sourced directly from our farm. We are committed to innovative and sustainable farming practices and look forward to expanding our presence in every locality of Bhubaneswar and other cities across India.”

The Surya Nagar store will offer three main egg categories – Hi Pro, Immuno, and Brown – available in packs of 6, 10, and 20 eggs, catering directly to customers with nutritious and fresh egg options sourced from OVO Farm’s facilities & other food essentials like Milk, Bread, Cookies, Sauces, Dips & other Healthy Products.

OVO Farm’s blockchain technology ensures traceability of eggs from farm to consumer, providing details such as farm location, laying date, and processing history via QR codes on the packaging.

With over two decades of expertise in egg farming and a daily production of one million eggs across three units in Balangir, OVO Farm has become a trusted source of high-quality eggs, creating employment opportunities for 300+ individuals.

Apart from the exclusive store, KENKO products are available through various retail channels in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, including general trade retail units, modern trade stores, and e-commerce platforms.

Known for its export quality products, the eggs from OVO Farm have been continuously exported globally including Middle East countries and Africa. It should be noted, the global event FIFA World Cup in Qatar was importing eggs from OVO Farm to meet its sudden demand for eggs.