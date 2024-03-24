Spot Admissions to Advanced Courses Opens at World Skill Center

Bhubaneswar : The Spot Admission for various advanced and industry ready courses is set to open at World Skill Center for the academic session 2024-25. The admission procedure will begin on 27 March & continue till 6 April. Interested candidates must bring along required documents as per the notification issued by the World Skill Center.

The spot admission is being opened for 5 courses under School of Engineering & 2 courses under School of Services. The process will begin at 9 AM & continue till 5 PM. The youth of Odisha must avail this opportunity to upskill themselves in the course that interests them.

The 5 advanced courses listed under School of Engineering are Vertical Transportation (Lift Technology), Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Mechanical & Electrical Services, Mechatronics and Electrical Technology. Interested candidates must have completed their 2 Year ITI/ 3 Year Diploma to enroll into School of Engineering. Post completion of 1-year advanced course, interested students will attend multiple placement drives including national & international companies.

Similarly, 2 advanced courses offered under School of Services are Beauty Wellness & Spa and Hair Fashion & Design. Interested candidates must have completed their +2/Diploma to take admission into School of Services. Post completion of 1-year advanced course, these students will be offered national & international career opportunities.

Candidates must carry essential original & 1 set photocopy of the documents like; Passport size photo, Matric Certificate, ITI/Diploma/+2 Certificate, Caste Certificate for SC/ST & OBC students, Aadhaar Card, Original CLC of Institution last studied.

The candidates can avail facilities of global standards like industry 4.0 curriculum, ultramodern labs, international exposure, life skills, sports & wellness and global placement. This will prepare the youth of Odisha under the ‘Finishing School’ model of World Skill Center by providing practical training along with necessary life skills preparing them to work at various industry platforms in the national and international level.

This advanced skill training institute is an initiative of the Government of Odisha which aims at upskilling the youth of Odisha. Facilities like free hostel & uniform, transportation & food are being provided by the Government of Odisha. The course fee is free for SC, ST, OBC, SEBC, EBC, minorities & female students.

For additional information about the spot admission procedure, candidates can visit the website www.worldskillcenter.org or can call the toll-free number 1800 266 6002.