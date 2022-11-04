The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has registered high traffic volumes with a 102 percent growth in domestic travel and 85 percent growth in International travel in October this year as compared to October 2019.

Over 16 million passengers arrived in the airport this financial year until the last week of October.

During the Diwali weekend, on October 21 in a single day, 94,330 passengers travelled through the Bengaluru airport. Satyaki Raghunath, the Chief Strategy and Development Officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited that manages the airport has said that the aviation market has witnessed robust demand in the last six months and impacted the passenger volumes positively.

The air travel severely hit during the pandemic has recovered now and is seeing optimistic growth. He said the Bengaluru airport has established itself as the top transfer gateway in South India.