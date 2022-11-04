Commerce Minister calls for enhancing bilateral trade and deepening cultural relations between India and Kyrgyz Republic

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal today called for enhancing bilateral trade and deepening cultural relations between India and Kyrgyz Republic. He was addressing the 10th Session of the India-Kyrgyz Republic Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation (IKIGC).

The 10th session of IKIGC was held in a virtual format. It was co-Chaired by Shri Piyush Goyal and Mr. Imanov Talantbek Oruskulovich, Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic. The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Shri Goyal noted that India and Kyrgyz Republic shared warm and friendly ties. He said that India was among the first Nations to establish diplomatic relationship with Kyrgyz Republic in March 1992 and observed that 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relationships between the two nations.

The Minister said that the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the Kyrgyz Republic in June 2019 had raised the relationship between two nations to the level of strategic partnership. The Minister pointed out that there was immense potential for expansion of bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyzstan. He said that India was very enthusiastic about participating in trade shows and exhibitions in Kyrgyztan and invited Kyrgyztan to take part in trade expos in India.

Both sides discussed mutual cooperation and steps to further enhance them in the fields of Trade & Economy, Development Partnership, Investment, Digitalization, Intellectual Property, Agriculture, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Education, Environment, Standardization & Metrology, Banking, Transport, Labour, Mining and Power sectors. Emphasis was given to increase the bilateral trade and investment opportunities. The sides agreed to take necessary measures to increase the interaction of exporters and importers of the two countries and expand the trading basket.

A Protocol of the 10th session of the IKIGC was signed between India and the Kyrgyz Republic. Both the sides agreed to hold the 11th session of the IKIGC on a mutually convenient date.