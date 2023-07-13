Karnataka Tourism to Exhibit Its Range of Offerings at TTF Kolkata 2023

Karnataka Tourism is keen to announce its participation at TTF Kolkata 2023, a prominent travel and tourism event scheduled to take place from July 14th to July 16th at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. The event offers an ideal platform for Karnataka Tourism to highlight the state’s rich heritage, vibrant culture, and diverse tourism potential to a wide audience. TTF is India’s oldest and leading travel trade show network opening the door to India’s travel markets, one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

The main objective of this event is to promote the state as an all-around tourism destination offering a range of services. Tourism Service providers from Karnataka will be participating in the exhibition.

Karnataka is a land of mesmerizing beauty and captivating experiences. The state boasts a remarkable blend of ancient temples, palaces, historical monuments, hill stations, pristine beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, and national parks. The state has the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Hampi & Pattadakal, the majestic Mysore Palace, the intricacies of the Hoysala temples in Belur and Halebidu, and the ruins of Vijayanagara.

Karnataka’s rich history is evident through its association with renowned dynasties such as the Kadamba, Chalukya, Rashtrakuta, Hoysala, Vijayanagara, and Wodeyar. These dynasties have left an indelible mark on the land, shaping its culture, architecture, and traditions. The state is home to an impressive collection of 747 unique protected monuments, temples, and palaces. These historical treasures offer a glimpse into Karnataka’s glorious past and stand as testaments to its cultural significance and architectural brilliance.

The Western Ghats offer breathtaking landscapes, while the state has 35 wildlife sanctuaries and 5 national parks with diverse flora and fauna. With 320 kilometres of coastline, Karnataka’s beaches are renowned for their scenic beauty and offer exciting water sports activities. Karnataka has beautiful hill stations like Coorg, Chikmagalur, Sakaleshpura and Kodachadri where one can explore homestays, coffee, cuisine and unique traditions. The best places for Jungle Stays and to spot elephants and tigers are Kabini, Bandipur, Dandeli and Nagarhole.

The state has a diverse cultural heritage and celebrates a range of festivals, like Dasara, Karaga, and Ugadi showcasing the vibrant and colourful cultural traditions of the state. The cuisine of Karnataka is renowned for its flavorful and delectable offerings, featuring a diverse range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies such as masala dosas, bisi bele bath, idlis, ragi mudde, and more.

In addition to its natural and cultural wonders, Karnataka is home to the bustling city of Bengaluru, known as the IT hub of India. With numerous startups and unicorns, Bengaluru has earned the reputation of being the Silicon Valley and startup paradise of Asia. The city offers a unique blend of talent, entrepreneurship, academia, and technological advancements.

Bengaluru and Mysuru serve as prominent hubs for Naturopathy and Yoga, housing numerous Ayurvedic wellness centres that provide a wide array of treatments and therapies aimed at promoting holistic health and well-being. Known as a land of silks, spices, and sandalwood, Karnataka is famous for its enchanting hill stations, breathtaking waterfalls, revered pilgrimage centres, and a coastline adorned with untouched beaches. With its diverse range of tourism landscapes, encompassing archaeology, religion, ecotourism, wildlife, and more, the state presents a multitude of experiences for discerning travellers to indulge in.

Karnataka Tourism’s participation in TTF Kolkata 2023 aims to highlight the state’s diverse tourism landscapes, from archaeology and religion to ecotourism and wildlife. Undoubtedly, Karnataka stands as one of India’s premier tourist destinations throughout the year, boasting a wealth of diversity. Whether you seek a tranquil beach getaway, an exploration of ancient monuments and palaces, thrilling wildlife encounters, or exhilarating scuba diving adventures, the state’s tourism industry caters to every traveller’s desires.

Visitors to the Karnataka Tourism booth will have the opportunity to explore a range of travel experiences, interact with knowledgeable representatives, and gather valuable information to plan their trips. They will be exhibiting at hall B stand no. B100.