State-level World Population Day 2023: ‘Population Stabilization is the Biggest Challenge’

Bhubaneswar : The ‘World Population Day’ has been observed on 11th July all over the world. It is being observed all across the country as well as in Odisha every year with a focus on addressing Family Planning and Population Issues. This year ‘World Population Day’ has been celebrated by the Health & Family Welfare Deptt, Govt. of Odisha at the Combined Directorate Conference Hall, Bhubaneswar. Special Secretary, Govt. of Odisha Dr. Dinabandhu Panda graced the occasion as chief guest. On this occasion, Dr. Panda said that, in present circumstances, population explosion is the main cause of concern to the world. A gradual population explosion damages biodiversity. As a result, it has a devastating impact on human society and the entire world. So population stabilization is the only alternative to save the world. In other dignitaries Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahy, Director, Family Welfare, Dr Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director, Health Service, Dr Niranja Mishra, Director, Public Health, Dr. Amarendranath Mohanty, Director, State Institute of Health & Family Welfare were present.

Family planning methods are the key to controlling population growth. So this year the World Population day slogan is being adhered to that ‘Swatantrata ra Amruta Mahotsav re neba Ehi Sankalpa, Parivar Niyojan ku Banaiba Khusi ra Bikalpa’.

As part of this program, a month-long campaign as ‘Population Stabilisation Fortnight’ from 11th to 24th July 2023 which was preceded by a ‘Mobilisation Fortnight from 27th June to 10th July 2023’ in the entire state.

To expand the basket of choices of contraceptives, the health department has launched two more new contraceptives. One is ‘Sub Dermal Implant’ which is piloted in Ganjam & Cuttack district. Another one is ‘Injection MPA Antara subcutances in Balasore & Gajapati district.

On this occasion, Gajapati, Deogarh, Nabarangapur, Raygada, Nuapada districts are being awarded for best performance in Family Planning service in the state. Balasore & Khordha for MPA (Antara) administration, Malkangiri & Subarnapur for PP IUCD acceptance, Jajpur & Keonjhar district for PA IUCD and best DVLMs for implementation of Family Planning Logistic Management Information System Smrutibardhan Dash of Ganjam, JyotiNarayan Mahalik of Malkangiri & Parthsarathi Karsharna of Jagatsinghpur are awarded.

Dr, Rajendra Kumar Rout, DHH, Mayurbhanja & Dr Sadananda Panigrahi, Kalahnadi are awarded for best operating Surgeon for Female Sterilisation operation. Dr Muktikanta Nayak, CHC, Keonjhar & Dr Susmita Das, DHH, Koraput are awarded for Female sterilization (Laparoscopic). ANM Dibyalata Deep, Kalahandi &Leena Sahu, Kalahandi, ASHA worker Sulochana Jena & Jambubati Nayak are awarded for motivating clients for ESB scheme.

Total fertility rate (TFR), the most important indicator that reflects the success of the family planning programme and population stabilisation of a region/state/country has significantly declined in Odisha to 1.8 (NFHS-5) which is lower than National Average (2.0).

Dr. Muralidhar Padhi, Addl Director, Health & Family welfare gave vote of thanks.