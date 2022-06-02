Kalyan Jewellers inaugurates showroom in Ithra Gold Souk, Dubai

Dubai : Kalyan Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its new showroom at the Ithra Dubai Gold Souk, Deira Waterfront Properties. This is the brand’s 16th outlet in UAE. The new showroom will offer patrons the best of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ extensive range of collections and will also have a dedicated counter, “Muhurat” for wedding shoppers, showcasing bridal jewellery designs from across India.

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman & Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are extremely delighted with the overwhelming response received from consumers in the region. This has further encouraged us to expand our operations in the Middle East. Over the years, we have developed a strong clientele in the region and have been successful in establishing Kalyan Jewellers as one of the preferred jewellery brands in this part of the world. The launch of our second showroom in the Gold Souk is in line with the brand’s strategy to increase accessibility for customers in major markets. We are confident that the brand will continue to attract tourists at the Dubai Gold Souk and also continue to remain a popular choice among the residents of UAE.”

Celebrating the new showroom launch, the brand has announced exciting offers including the chance for 200 lucky customers* to take home special limited edition Amitabh Bachchan Gold Coins, on basis of a raffle draw. These coins were made as a tribute, to mark the 10th anniversary of Kalyan Jewellers’ association with the legendary actor – Amitabh Bachchan.

Every customer will receive a free raffle draw coupon for every AED 1500 worth of jewellery purchases at Kalyan Jewellers. Adding further delight to the customers’ purchases, the jewellery brand has announced that it will be giving away 3 coupons for diamond jewellery purchases worth AED 1500 and 2 coupons for uncut and precious stone jewellery purchases worth AED 1500.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and patrons also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery).

For more information on the brand, its collections and offers, visit https://www.kalyanjewellers. net/