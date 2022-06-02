President of India to visit Uttar Pradesh from June 3 to 6

New Delhi :The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from June 3 to 6, 2022.

On June 3, 2022, the President will visit his native village – Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat where he will address a public gathering. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will also grace the occasion.

On June 4, 2022, the President will address the 90th year celebrations of the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh at Kanpur. On the same day, he will also grace the centenary celebrations of Gitapress at Gorakhpur.

On June 5, 2022, the President will visit Maghar where he will pay his tributes to Sant Kabir Das and inaugurate the Santkabir Academy and Research Centre and Swadesh Darshan Yojana.

On June 6, 2022, the President will address the special joint session of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Mandal.