Kalyan Jewellers announces its plan to launch 11 new showrooms in August 2023

Thrissur : Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (BSE: 543278, NSE: KALYAN KJIL), one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, has announced its expansion plan for August across India with 11 new showrooms. With this expansion, the jewellery brand will mark the milestone of its 200th showroom launch globally in Jammu. This landmark achievement commemorates the brand’s three-decade-long journey, marked by unwavering commitment to trust and transparency, the cornerstones of its success.

Today, Kalyan Jewellers is present across 22 states and union territories in India as well as 4 countries in the Middle East. Currently, the company has 76 showrooms in South India, 48 showrooms in North and Central India, 23 in West India, 16 outlets in East India, and 33 in the Middle East. The company is all set to expand its operations across key non-South markets, symbolizing its commitment to broadening the footprint and plans to further solidify its presence at a Pan-India level.

The upcoming showroom launches scheduled for August include Patna, Nawada, Sitamarhi, and Arrah in Bihar, Faridabad and Panipat in Haryana, Anand in Gujarat, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and Chembur in Mumbai. Apart from these, Kalyan Jewellers will be making a foray in Jammu, with a showroom at Channi, which will be the brand’s 200th showroom globally. The jewellery brand aims to explore the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, with its unique brand proposition of a service-backed shopping experience and distinctive design philosophy.

Speaking about the forthcoming monumental milestone, Mr. T S Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and it fills me with immense happiness to witness the growth of Kalyan Jewellers. With the divine blessings of the Almighty, our journey from a single store in Thrissur to the upcoming launch of the 200th showroom globally, in Jammu, has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Looking ahead, Kalyan Jewellers remains firmly committed to upholding its core values of trust and transparency and continuing its legacy as a reputable and trusted brand in the jewellery industry. “As we chart the next phase of growth, we aim to explore the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, with our unique brand proposition of a service-backed shopping experience and distinctive design philosophy. Our customer-centric approach remains key to our remarkable success and enduring legacy as a leader in the jewellery industry,” he added.

Kalyan Jewellers has consistently been at the forefront of revolutionizing India’s jewellery industry with trailblazing initiatives. From spearheading ground-breaking initiatives such as voluntarily offering only BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery in the year 2000, to the introduction of the 4-Level Assurance Certificate in 2018, Kalyan Jewellers has set new standards of integrity and customer-centricity in the jewellery industry.

With a strategic expansion plan, Kalyan Jewellers continues to pave the way for a glittering future, forging a brilliant path with unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, and unmatched customer dedication that serves as its strong foundation and guiding principles.