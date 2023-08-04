Nissan global EV sales surpass 1-million-unit milestone

YOKOHAMA – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announces today that its global sales of electric vehicles have surpassed the 1 million unit milestone.

Since its launch in December 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold more than 650,000 units worldwide. The model, currently sold in approximately 50 markets centering on Japan, the U.S. and Europe, continues to be highly evaluated by customers around the globe and has won numerous, prestigious awards in multiple markets.

In 2022, Nissan started sales of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover. The Ariya features Nissan’s latest design language and technologies, such as e-4ORCE all- wheel control and ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver support. Its sophisticated design

won the Auto Color Award 2021 Grand Prix in Japan and the Red Dot Design Award in Germany. The Ariya was also named to Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list.

Also in 2022, Nissan launched the Sakura, its first EV in the Japanese minivehicle market. It has received cumulative orders of 50,000 units thanks to its outstanding cabin quietness, powerful yet smooth acceleration, elegantly designed spacious interior, and cruising range ample for daily driving.

The Sakura has won three prestigious awards in Japan:

l The 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year; the first minivehicle to win the award, in recognition of the vehicle’s contribution to electrification momentum in the market

l 2023 RJC Car of the Year

l 2023 JAHFA Car of the Year

Under its Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, Nissan plans to launch 19 EV models by fiscal year 2030. The company also aims to launch EVs powered by all- solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal year 2028 and to expand its EV lineup to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.

Cumulative EV sales by region

Japan 230,000 North America 210,000 Europe 320,000 China 230,000 Other regions 10,000 Total 1,000,000

Notes:

– As of June 30, 2023