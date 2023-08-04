Housing beneficiary women of Kalkaji Delhi write to PM Modi thanking him for realizing their dreams of a house

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted about him being overwhelmed by the letters written to him by the beneficiaries who were allotted pucca houses under ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ scheme in the Kalkaji area of Delhi.



The women handed over the letters to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who had visited them. The beneficiaries expressed their happiness and and thanked the Prime Minister for helping them realize their dream and making their lives easy through the scheme.



The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to keep working for the welfare of the poor.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“दिल्ली के कालकाजी की उन माताओं और बहनों के पत्रों को पाकर अभिभूत हूं, जिन्हें ‘जहां झुग्गी वहीं मकान’ स्कीम के तहत पक्के घर मिले हैं। विदेश मंत्री @DrSJaishankar जी जब वहां गए तो महिलाओं ने ये पत्र उन्हें सौंपे, जिनमें उन्होंने अपनी खुशी जाहिर की है। वे बताती हैं कि कैसे इस स्कीम के जरिए उनका वर्षों पुराना सपना साकार हुआ है और पूरे परिवार का जीवन आसान बना है। पत्रों के लिए आप सभी का बहुत-बहुत आभार! हमारी सरकार गरीबों के कल्याण के लिए यूं ही प्रतिबद्ध होकर काम करती रहेगी।”



