Kalinga Sanskritika Sansada, Guwahati coordinated with Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad to celebrate NUAKHAI Festival, Strengthening Cultural Bonds in Guwahati

Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad recently hosted a vibrant celebration of the NUAKHAI festival at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakahatra in Guwahati on October 1, 2023. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse communities across Assam, exemplifying the power of cultural exchange and unity.

The event was graced by Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief of Bodo Territorial Region Shri Pramod Boro, Shri Pallav Lochan Das, MP (RS) among others.

Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble Governor Shri Kataria express his happiness for the great culture of Odias living in various parts of Assam and involved in economic development of the State, especially in the tea estates who have come during the colonial period. He said that the Odias are very hard working in various government offices of the Centre and in the State of Assam. Jagannath Rath Yatra is greatly celebrated in Udaipur, from where he belong.

Shri Promod Boro in his speech appreciated the effort of the society to organize the first ever NUA KHAI at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra, Guwahati. He committed to extend Rs.57 lakh for establishing such a centre in BTR. He also said that BTR government is constructing Odia Language Centre in Udalguri district. He also said that BTR government has already declared NUAKHAI as restricted holidays.

NUAKHAI, traditionally celebrated in Odisha, symbolizes gratitude for a bountiful harvest and marks the onset of a new agricultural season. Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad’s initiative aimed to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Odisha through art, music, dance, and culinary traditions.

Highlights of the NUAKHAI Celebration:

Colorful Cultural Performances: The event featured captivating performances, including folk dances, traditional music, and art exhibitions, which enthralled the audience and reflected the vibrant spirit of Odia culture.

Culinary Delights: Attendees had the opportunity to savor authentic Odia cuisine, allowing them to experience the flavors and culinary traditions of the region.

Unity and Exchange: The celebration served as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering greater understanding and unity among the diverse communities of Assam.

Mr. Lakhmidhar Tanti, President of Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad, expressed his delight at the success of the event, stating, “NUAKHAI has been a wonderful opportunity for us to strengthen cultural bonds and share the beauty of Odia culture with the people of Assam. We are grateful for the support and active participation of the community.” Shri Pankaj Mahananda, General Secretary of Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad welcomed the participants who have come from various parts of Assam to celebrate the event.

Mr. Manoranjan Dash, General Secretary, from Kalinga Sanskritika Sansada and Lord Jagannath Temple Trust, Guwahati, added, “Our collaboration with Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad was a step towards promoting cultural diversity and mutual appreciation. Together, we created cherished memories during this joyous occasion.”He said Kaling Sanskritika Sansada is trying its best to unite all the Odia Associations in the State of Assam and North East for betterment of the Odias working in this part of the country. During the programme Shri Dash requested Govt of Assam’s intervention in fulfilling the desire of construction of Lord Jagannath Temple cum Vedic Cultural Centre at Guwahati. Hon’ble Governor agreed to extend all possible help required for the purpose.

Dr. Sadananda Dixit, a distinguished Sanskrit Scholar hailing from Odisha, delivered an enlightening speech during the NUAKHAI festival celebration at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakahatra in Guwahati. In his address, Dr. Dixit praised the rich heritage of Odia and Jagannath Culture and expressed his happiness at witnessing the propagation of Jagannath culture by the Odia community in this part of the country.

The President of NUA KHAI Reception committee, Shri Sanjib Tanti extends its heartfelt gratitude to all individuals, organizations, and communities who supported and participated in making the NUAKHAI celebration a resounding success.