Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at NISER Campus in Jatani near Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at NISER Campus in Jatani near Bhubaneswar. This State-of-the-Art facility and research centre will be a global standard Cancer Care, Research and Innovation centre. It will be a 200-Bedded cancer hospital and will be fully commissioned by December 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said this facility will be a great boost for people of Odisha in treatment of cancer. People will not have to go to Mumbai or other big cities for treatment. CM expressed confidence that it will save people from financial and mental distress to a great extent. Apart from Odisha, Cancer Patients of the neighboring states like Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Chhatisgarh will also be benefited, he added.

CM informed that Odisha Govt has provided over 65 acres of land & financial assistance amounting to ₹150 Cr for establishment of a Medical Cyclotron facility in the cancer hospital and research centre. CM further said this will be the most advanced Research Level Cyclotron in Asia.

Thanking the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, NISER Bhubaneswar and Tata Steel Foundation and Tata Memorial Centre for providing all possible support for establishment of this facility, CM said State Govt will provide wide access road, direct transport support through ‘Mo Bus’ facility with top class bus stops & a dedicated Fire Station in close proximity to the cancer hospital. CM informed that this hospital will be empanelled under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana for providing free healthcare to patients of Odisha. An Aahar Kendra will also be set up on the premises of this cancer hospital.

Stating that healthcare is a top priority of the State Govt, CM underscored that #Odisha is witnessing a massive transformation in healthcare sector. CM said Govt is strengthening health infra, prioritising health education & regularly recruiting doctors. New medical colleges are coming up every year creating a huge pool of trained doctors. CM highlighted that the flagship #BijuSwasthyaKalyanYojana is providing free healthcare to over 94 lakh families in top healthcare institutions across the country.

CM mentioned that Govt is spending more than ₹225 Cr every month for medical expenses of about 1.25 lakh people. CM said the #BSKY programme has been a morale booster to the people of #Odisha making them free from the fear & anxiety of burdensome healthcare expenses.