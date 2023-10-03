AIIMS Bhubaneswar Commemorates Gandhi Jayanti with Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in a grand and impactful manner by organizing the Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0 on 2nd October within the campus premises. The event witnessed active participation from esteemed guests and dedicated volunteers, emphasizing the significance of cleanliness and sanitation.

A notable highlight of the event was the voluntary involvement of approximately 250 police personnel from the Biju Pattanaik State Police Academy (BPSPA), Bhubaneswar, and an additional 70 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bhubaneswar, who joined hands with the AIIMS Bhubaneswar community to promote cleanliness.

The day commenced with a tree plantation drive near the Dharmashala led by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas. It was attended by distinguished personalities including DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dean, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dilip Kumar Parida, Hospital Administration Head Dr. Jawahar S K Pillai, and Sanitation Nodal Officer, along with faculty members Dr. Maj Mukunda Chandra Sahoo, Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena, Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy. Dignitaries from BPSPA and CRPF units were also present to grace the occasion.

A heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi was paid by the dignitaries and participants at the OPD foyer, followed by the Swachhata Pledge, symbolizing the commitment to cleanliness and hygiene. The solemn ceremony was succeeded by a mass cleaning drive across the campus, where volunteers and sanitation staff worked tirelessly to ensure the premises and surrounding areas were pristine.

To raise awareness on the importance of cleanliness and address the issue of plastic waste in society, volunteers utilized banners and placards, creating an informative and engaging environment for all participants. This collaborative effort between the faculty members, staff, and volunteers demonstrated a shared dedication to the cause of cleanliness and sanitation.

The Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, delivered an inspiring address, commending the collective efforts and motivating everyone to persist in maintaining AIIMS Bhubaneswar and our beloved country clean and beautiful.

This commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti through the Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar is a testament to the institution’s commitment to the principles of cleanliness and echoes the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.