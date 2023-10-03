Suzuki Motorcycle India records an overall sale of 97,936 units in September 2023

Bengaluru : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation registered an overall sale of 97,936 units in September 2023, recording 13% growth as compared to September 2022. SMIPL sold 83,798 units domestically, which is 16% growth over domestic sales of same period last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP- Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our cherished customers, esteemed business partners, and dedicated team members for their endless support. The strong demand for our products in India has been instrumental in our sustained growth. We are confident to remain on the growth trajectory in the coming months and are committed to delivering exceptional customer service with meticulous attention to detail.”

Further expanding its reach, SMIPL inaugurated its first-ever dealership in Solan, Himachal Pradesh in September. The company also introduced the inaugural edition of Suzuki Matsuri – an epic celebration and an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts to engage, explore, and celebrate the two-wheel adventure.