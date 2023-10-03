PM Narendra Modi addresses on occasion of Amma’s 70th birthday

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of Amma, Mata Amritanandamayi ji’s 70th birthday via video message today.

The Prime Minister began his address by wishing Mata Amritanandamayi ji a long and healthy life on her 70th birthday and said that she is the symbol of service and spirituality. He expressed hope that her mission to spread love and compassion worldwide continues to move forward. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated everyone who gathered from different walks of life including Amma’s followers and extended his best wishes.

Throwing light on his association with Amma for more than 30 years, the Prime Minister recalled working with her for a long time after the earthquake in Kutch. He remembered celebrating Amma’s 60th birthday in Amritapuri. “Even today, the warmth of Amma’s smiling face and affectionate nature remains the same as before”, Shri Modi said. The Prime Minister highlighted that in the last 10 years, Amma’s work and her impact on the world has grown manifold and recalled inaugurating Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana in Amma’s presence. “The aura of Amma’s presence and her blessings is difficult to describe in words, we can only feel it”, he emphasized. He reiterated that Amma is the embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice and she is the bearer of India’s spiritual tradition.

“Be it the field of health or education, every institution under Amma’s guidance gave new heights to human service and social welfare”, the Prime Minister underlined as he highlighted the aspect of Amma’s work in creating and promoting institutions in the country and abroad. He mentioned the cleanliness drive which began in the country and said that Amma was among the first personalities who came forward to make it a success. Prime Minister Modi informed that she also donated Rs 100 crore to build toilets on the banks of the Ganga which gave a new boost to cleanliness. “Amma has followers all over the world and she has always strengthened the image of India and its credibility. When the inspiration is so great, the efforts also become great”, he added.

The Prime Minister remarked that personalities like Amma are a reflection of India’s human-centric approach to development that is being accepted today in the post-pandemic world. He said that Amma has always made the humanitarian sacrifice of empowering the disabled and giving priority to the deprived. Noting the passage of Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam just a few days ago in the Parliament, the Prime Minister underlined that India which is moving ahead with the resolve of women-led development has an inspirational personality like Amma. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that Amma’s followers will continue to do similar work to promote peace and progress in the world.