Kalinga Literary Festival to host Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Amar Patnaik at KLF Bhava Samvad

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Amar Patnaik, MP Rajya Sabha, academic and former senior bureacrat will join KLF Bhava Samvad to discuss his life journey, experience as a bureaucrat, BJD leader and now an MP.

At a time when BJD has emerged as a formidable national force, Bhava Samvad will try and find out more on Dr. Patnaik’s dream and vision for the state and how Odisha can get its due from the centre.

Senior political analyst and critic Shri Kedar Mishra will take forward this conversation with the dynamic MP who continues to inspire the policy makers and the youth of Odisha.

The session will be live at official social media handle of Kalinga Literary Festival

Watch it LIVE!!

https://www.youtube.com/c/KalingaLiteraryFestival

https://www.facebook.com/KalingaLiteraryFestival/

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), a premier literary festival of India has initiated an online literary webinar series as the entire nation has come to standstill because of Covid19 lockdown and has witnessed precarious scenarios touching all strata of life.

The KLF has launched ‘KLF Bhava Sambad’, an online dialogue platform to bring poets, writers, thinkers, philosophers, public intellectuals, spiritual masters, researchers, performers, and common citizens to reflect upon the lives and emotions around us during this lockdown and beyond.

The platform has successfully conducted 26 sessions so far. The KLF, a pioneer in changing the perception of art and literary meet and discourse in India, has been a frontrunner in bringing transformational changes to such events. KLF Corner, another format of the festival launched last year, is already immensely popular among book lovers. KLF Bhav Sambad also intends to connect various kinds of audiences by touching all issues in and around human lives and emotions.such as mysticism, spirituality, public policy, feminism, poetry and human consciousness, human emotions in storytelling, children literature , art world in post Covid19 world etc.

About Kalinga Literary Festival

Odisha Diary Foundation (ODF), Rythm Festival Pvt Ltd are organizing annual Kalinga Literary Festival, Mystic Kalinga Festival (KLF), Kandhamal Literary Festival, KLF in Koraput every year. Annual Kalinga Literary Festival, Mystic Kalinga Festival (KLF) celebrate the creative spirit of India and commemorate the literary diversity it offers, bringing it in conversation with the best minds in the world of literature within and outside of Odisha and India. Academics, authors, political and social activists, law makers, government officials, corporate leaders, students and people from all walks of life immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival and exchange opinions on their favourite authors and works.

Mystic Kalinga Festival has emerged as an Annual Flagship event in the cultural calendar of India and our focus is to rekindle the romance with literature and foster reading and writing habits, especially among the youth. It offers a national platform with a global appeal and bridges the gap between literature in English and other Indian regional languages.

