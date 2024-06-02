Kalinga Gourav  Foundation Celebrates the 11th Edition of the ” i Woman of Substance” Award 2024

Bhubaneswar : The Kalinga Gourav Foundation successfully hosted the much-awaited 11th edition of the “i Woman of Substance” Award 2024 on June 2, 2024, at Lafiesta, Bhubaneswar. This esteemed event aimed to inspire and empower women from all walks of life to realize their full potential and make a positive impact on society.

Gajalaxmi Ray, honoured as the Mother Icon of the Year 2024; Dr. Banaja Mohanty, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Year 2024; Iti Samanta, recognized as the Face of the Year 2024; 107 years old Jhula Ghadei, who was awarded the Woman of Inspiration Award 2024; and Dr. Sthita Pragyan Behera, who was named Best Doctor of the Year 2024. Additionally, 30 other winners were recognized for their support in girl child education through the Bitiyaa Foundation.

Secretary General of Kalinga Gourav Trust, Dr Chidatmika Khatua said “Let us unite and join in celebrating the upcoming ‘i Woman of Substance’ Award 2024. Our primary goal in organizing this event is to inspire the women in our society to realize their dreams, aspirations, and ideas, contributing to nation-building. By acknowledging their talents across various fields, we aim to motivate and empower them to make significant impacts in their communities and beyond. “Esteemed guests such as Major Kalpana Das, Smt. Namrata Chadda, Mr. Jagannath Khuntia, Suraj K. Raj, Dr. Rosalin Patsani, Dr Rajanikanta Mishra member of Kalinga Gourav Foundation and others graced the occasion.

One of the flagship initiatives of the Kalinga Gourav Foundation is the “i Woman of Substance” award. This prestigious award honours and celebrates the achievements of exceptional women from across India. By recognizing women who have excelled in various fields and made significant contributions to society, the foundation aims to inspire others to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

This event aims to inspire and empower women from all walks of life to realize their full potential and make a positive impact on society. The event featured engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for meaningful exchange of thoughts among attendees from diverse backgrounds & a Special edition of Odisha Women Parliament 2024 magazine was also launched.

The Kalinga Gourav Foundation’s commitment to social upliftment and empowerment of women and children is evident through its sustained efforts and impactful initiatives. The event celebrated the achievements of remarkable women and promoted a future where their contributions are recognized and valued.