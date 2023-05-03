‘Kalika’ a special event for young migrants held

Bhubaneswar – A sports and cultural event ‘Kalika’ for children of migrant workers was held today in Bhingarpur GP of Khurda. Aide et Action and Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar- Cuttack jointly organised this programme for young migrant living with their families in various brick kilns close to Bhubaneswar & Cuttack city.

These children of migrant workers spend half of their lives in brick kiln. They get deprived of education, nutrition and health services due to lack to access. Aide et Action engage with these children by creating those access collaborating with various government and private stakeholders.

‘Kalika’ is an annual sports and cultural event for children where they participate in various games, singing, dancing, drawing competitions. The young migrants display their inherent talents during the event.

Mr Saumendra Priyadarshi, the Police Commssioner of Bhubaneswar- Cuttack inaugrating the event said that commissionerate police is committed to protect all the guest workers and their children within its jurisdiction. The children have immense talent which should be nurtured and Kalika gives these children a platform to recognise it he added. He also distributed appreciation certificates to the government frontline workers who have contributed towards the welfare of the children in providing nutrition, education, health services and ration.

Mr. Umi Daniel, Director of migration and Education, Aide et Action presiding over the meeting said that every year Aide et Action organise this annual event ‘Kalika’. With the collaboration of Commissionarate the welfare of migrant children has been strengthened. Speaking on the occasion District Child Protection Officers of Khurda Ms. Balanshree Patnaik and Cuttack Ms. Pragati Mohanty, Balianta CDPO Ms. Fulna Sahu highlighted the importance above assured that no children will be left behind in accessing government programmes.

Balianta IIC Mr. Yuvraj Swain and Bhingarpur Sarpanch Mr. Harishikesh Behera commended the program and promised full cooperation to the initiative.

Shri Mahesh Chandra Rai on behalf of the Brick Kiln owner’s association said that safety of all children will be ensured at the workplace

During the ceremony, children performed plays, dances and songs on social issues such as child labour, ending child marriage. Prizes were distributed by the guests to the winners of various competitions.

Today’s program was conducted by Saroj Kumar Barik, Jyotiprakash Brahma, Deepak Ranjan Panda and Center facilitators of Aide et Action.