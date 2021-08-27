Jyotiraditya M. Scindia writes to Chief Ministers of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Odisha

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, has written to Chief Ministers of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Odisha, requesting their personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Kerala:

AAI has projected a land requirement of 152.5 acres which is yet to be handed over by the State Government. Out of this, 137 acres will be used for development of apron, construction of new terminal building and cargo complex and remaining 15.25 acres will be used for car parking.

An amount of Rs.5.29 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share against Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Similarly, while writing to Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Scindia, underscored following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Madhya Pradesh:

20.67 acres of land outside the airport boundary is required at Bhopal airport for relocating Bharat Scouts and Guides;

20 acres of land is required at Khajuraho airport for basic strip and operational requirements;

110 acres at Gwalior airport for extension of Civil Enclave;

An additional 2314.52 acre of land is required at Indore Airport for development of 2 nd runway and associated infrastructure.

An amount of Rs. 1.79 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

The State Government may give its consent to provide 100% VGF support for International UDAN operations on Indore – Dubai route. On receipt of the consent of State Govt. for 100% VGF support, routes will be put for bidding by the airlines.

While writing to Shri Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashra, Shri Scindia has highlighted following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Maharashtra:

AAI has projected land requirements of 234.21 acres at Akola airport for development of basic strip and additional infrastructure. Out of this only 149.95 acres has been handed over to AAI. Remaining 84.26 acres is yet to be handed over.

182 acres of land is required at Aurangabad airport for runway extension and Parallel Taxi track for making it suitable for operation of Code “E” type of aircraft.

47.60 acres of land is required at Gondia airport for diversion of village road and city side development.

64 acres of land is required at Kolhapur airport for runway extension and installation of approach lights for development of airport for operation of AB-320 type of aircraft.

An amount of Rs. 95 crore has been allocated for development of Amravati and Ratnagiri airports. The airports need to be developed by the State Government for commencing RCS – UDAN operations.

Removal of chimney at Solapur may be considered at the earliest, so as to connect Solapur airport under RCS – UDAN.

An amount of Rs. 12.02 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

State Govt. may give their consent to provide 100% VGF support for International UDAN operations on Pune – Dubai, Pune – Bangkok, Pune– Male, Pune – Singapore, Pune – Kathmandu and Pune – Kuala Lumpur routes. On receipt of the consent of State Govt. for 100% VGF support, routes will be put for bidding by the airlines.

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Shri Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Nagaland:

In Phase-1, land area of 107 acres is required for extension of runway by 310m for operations of AB-320 type of aircraft.

In Phase-2, land area of 230 acres is required for city side development, extension of runway by 600m and runway strip clearance for operations of AB-320 type of aircraft along with hangars, RESA (Runway End Safety Area) and Isolation Bay.

An amount of Rs. 0.18 crores, till 31.07.2021, is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Shri Naveen Patnaik on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Odisha:

AAI has projected land requirements of 178 acres at Jharsuguda for Phase –II expansion of the Airport. The land is yet to be handed over.

Jeypore and Utkela airports need to be developed at the earliest by the State Govt. for the operations of RCS – UDAN flights.

An amount of Rs. 1.48 crores is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

State Govt. may also give their consent to provide 100% VGF support for International UDAN operations on Bhubaneswar – Dubai, Bhubaneswar – Abu Dhabi, Bhubaneswar – Bangkok, Bhubaneswar – Kuala Lumpur, Bhubaneswar – Colombo, Bhubaneswar – Singapore and Bhubaneswar – Kathmandu routes. On receipt of the consent of State Govt. for 100% VGF support, routes will be put for bidding by the airlines.