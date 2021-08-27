India gives great importance to BRICS;2021 a crucial year not only for the BRICS but for the whole world: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi : At the 7thmeeting of the BRICS Environment Ministerial 2021, India stressedon the need for taking concretecollective global actions against global environment and climate challenge, guided byequity, national priorities and circumstances, and the principles of “Common butDifferentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities(CBDR-RC)”.

The meeting was held virtually at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi,under the chair of India and was participated by the Environment Ministers from the BRICS nations. The meeting was preceded by the BRICS Joint Working Group on Environment meeting on 26th August, 2021.

Chairing the Meeting, Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated that India gives great importance to BRICS and said that 2021 is a very crucial year not only for the BRICS but for the whole world as well, as we have UN Biodiversity COP 15 in October and UNFCCC COP 26 in November and emphasized that BRICS Countries can play a very significant role in addressing the contemporary global challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, air pollution, marine plastic litter, etc.

Referring to the recent findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group 1 contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science”, Shri Yadav said that report has given enough, may be the last signal, for taking concrete collective global actions against Global environmental and climate challenges.

The Environment Minister informed the BRICS Ministerial that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi how India is today leading by example by taking several robust steps in the field of renewable energy, sustainable habitats, creation of carbon sinks through additional forest and tree cover, transition to sustainable transport, e-mobility, mobilizing the private sector to make climate commitments, etc.

Shri Yadav also mentioned about the importance of Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy, Conservation of Wildlife and Marine Species or biodiversity, and concrete actions taken by India on climate change and biodiversity. “BRICS Countries being hotspots for biodiversity can tell the world how we have been conserving such mega diversity since time immemorial, and can also play a very significant role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.”, stated the Environment Minister.

In the Meeting, the Environment Ministers adopted the New Delhi Statement on Environment, which is also aimed at furthering the spirit of Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus in Environment among the BRICS Nations.The key areas proposed in the BRICS Environment Ministers’ Statement, 2021 are guided by the issues, which may have primacy in COP 15 and COP 26.