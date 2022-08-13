Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will lead ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign in Gwalior

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel will be inaugurating a photo exhibition and spearheading various programmes at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Ki Chhatri and Central Jail, Gwalior as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country’s 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

In view of this year’s Independence Day celebration, Ministry of Civil Aviation will be organizing a photo exhibition on 14th August at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Ki Chhatri, Gwalior. The event will be inaugurated and led by Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. During the event, he will be hoisting the National Flag (Tiranga) at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Samarak, paying his tributes to the Martyrs/freedom fighters of our freedom struggle and will also meet and felicitate their family members.

During this visit, the Minister will also be inaugurating Railway Hockey Stadium, Media Center at Phoolbagh and various upgradation works at a district hospital in Murar.