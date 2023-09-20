Jyotiraditya M Scindia to inaugurate new infrastructure at Tezu airport on 24th September 2023

Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, along with Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh will inaugurate the newly developed infrastructure of Tezu Airport on 24th September 2023.

Tezu Airport is a domestic airport located in the town of Tezu which operates through a single runway. The airport is developed on 212 acres of land, and is capable of handling operations for ATR 72 type of aircraft. AAI undertook the development and upgradation work to operationalize Tezu Airport at the request of the State Government. The works undertaken for Rs. 170 Cr. includes the extension of the runway (1500m x 30m) and the construction of a new apron for 02 nos. ATR 72 type aircraft, construction of a new terminal building, and a fire station cum ATC Tower.

Teju airport was operationalized in 2018 under the RCS UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airport is currently connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal & Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air & Flybig Airline.

Salient Features of Terminal Building:

Terminal Area: 4000 Sqm.

Peak Hour Serving Capacity: 300 passengers

Check-in Counters: 05 + (03 in future)

Arrival Carrousels 02

Aircraft Parking Bays: 02 – ATR-72 type of aircraft.

Sustainability Features:

Double Insulated Roofing System.

Energy Efficient HVAC & lighting system.

Low Heat Gain Glazing.

ECBC-compliant equipment.

Solid Waste Management System.

Re-use of treated water for flushing and horticulture purposes.

Rainwater Harvesting Integrated with Sustainable Urban Drainage System.

Use of Efficient Water Fixtures.

Benefits of the project

Expansion of airport capacity to handle more traffic.

Ensure better connectivity of the north eastern region with the rest of the country.

Boost tourism, trade, and employment generation.

Promote infrastructure development & economic growth of the region.

Tezu is a small town located on the banks of the Lohit River and is the headquarters of Lohit District of Arunachal Pradesh. The town is known for its scenic beauty, with lush green forests and rolling hills all around.