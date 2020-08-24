Bhubaneswar: JSW to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha in the next 10 years. CM Naveen Patnaik & JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal hold discussions on the company’s project in Jagantsinghpur. During the meeting, it was revealed that the Integrated Steel Plant Project of JSW with a capacity of 13.2 MTPA at Jatadhar in Jagatsinghpur district will come up soon. The State Government has allocated land, water and power for the project. The project is being fast paced to begin at the earliest.

The Odisha Chief Minister, during the virtual meeting, stressed on maximum value addition of State resources within the state for accelerating job creation and revenue generation.

As the Chief Minister sought to know about the Projects of JSW in Odisha, Mr. Jindal said that the JSW is fully committed to all its projects in the State. He expressed his satisfaction on the support of the State Government in providing all the necessary support for its various industrial projects.

Mr. Jindal said that JSW is tying up with IIM Sambalpur to create “JSW Centre for Development Studies for Odisha.” He added that JSW has plans to invest over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Odisha in next 10 years.

JSW Steel will also establish a 100-bedded hospital and a school at Koida in Sundergarh district in PPP mode with an objective to develop mining areas for the benefits of the local people. With the full support of the State Government, this development project will be established soon, he added.

Odisha Chief Minister also assured Mr. Jindal that the Government will take all steps to expedite grounding of the projects in the State.

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Secretary to CM & 5T, VK Pandian, Principal Secretaries of Steel & Mines and Industries departments, CMD IPICOL, also participated in the discussion.

