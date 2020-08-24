JioNews arrives on JioFiber Set Top Box

Bhubaneswar: JioFiber users gets one more surprise in the bouquet. The popular news app, JioNews is now made available on the Jio Set-Top-Box for JioFiber users. JioNews app is the one stop solution for Breaking News, Videos, Magazines, Newspapers, & Photo Galleries and more.

In Odisha, JioNews, through JioFiber is available in over 13 cities that includes, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bolangir, Bhawanipatna, Jajapur Road, Puri, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Angul, Kendrapada and Sundergarh. JioFiber services will soon be launched in several new cities and towns of state including Brajarajnagar, Jatni and Jagatsingpur.

JioNews offers breaking news alerts from top news sources, 350+ e-papers, 800+ Magazines, millions of trending videos and photos. Users can customize experience by choosing from 12+ languages including Odia and their favourite news sources available on the app.

With the integration of JioNews on the Jio Set-Top-Box, JioFiber users can now enjoy access to the entire library of newspapers, magazines, videos, photos and trending news topics from various leading online news resources which includes around 20 Odia regional platforms. The addition of JioNews App allows JioFiber subscribers to access several popular OTT apps across entertainment, health, music, sports, education, news and other genres apart from access to Jio’s own apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioTV+ etc.

To provide the best reading experience and convenience, JioNews allows users to zoom in/out and switch between full page view and full screen view. JioNews also provides a personalized experience by providing today’s edition of your favourite papers in ‘Your Papers” section and bookmarks to the magazines you have read in “Continue Reading”. An easy-to-use Search feature to find your favourite content or select from trending topics, along with the convenience of Voice search is available.

During the difficult times in view of pan India lockdown, JioFiber ensured seamless high-speed broadband connectivity to customers in Odisha. The prompt installations and services provided by JioFiber team even in the present difficult times of lockdown has delighted JioFiber customers in various cities of Odisha.

Related

comments