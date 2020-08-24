Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar reported 267 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar reported 267 new COVID19 cases. As per BMC, of the 267 new COVID-19 positive cases, 153 are Quarantine Cases. While 152 positive cases are linked with earlier positive cases, only one case has a travel history to Kolkata. Besides, 114 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 174 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus. Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance, the BMC said. The civic body also informed that all the new positive cases have been shifted to COVID Hospital.

