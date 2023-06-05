JSW Steel Completes Successful Waste Plastic Injection; Trials in Blast Furnace at its Vijayanagar Steel Plant

MUMBAI: JSW Steel, a leading integrated steel manufacturer, has achieved a significant breakthrough in environmental sustainability by embarking on waste plastic injection in blast furnace. The company has accomplished a remarkable milestone by successfully injecting a substantial quantity of waste plastic into Blast Furnace 3 at their Vijayanagar Steel Plant, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in the steel manufacturing sector.

Following extensive trials conducted over the past year, JSW Steel’s Blast Furnace team successfully injected a substantial quantity of waste plastic through tuyeres in the Blast Furnace. Building upon this achievement, JSW Steel is committed to refining and expanding its waste plastic injection capabilities, further bolstering their environmental efforts enabling circularity and sustainability.

Traditionally, coke, a high-carbon fuel, has been widely used as a reducing agent in steel production. However, JSW Steel has demonstrated that by injecting waste plastic into the process, this can significantly reduce coke consumption while maintaining the quality of the iron produced. This pioneering approach not only reduces the reliance on fossil fuels but also addresses the pressing issue of plastic waste management.

Mr. LR Singh, COO, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, expressed his delight at this remarkable achievement, stating, “We are very happy to announce the successful waste plastic injection trial at our blast furnace. This breakthrough aligns with our vision of being a responsible corporate citizen and underscores our commitment to sustainable practices.”

Mr. PK Murugan, President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar & Salem Works stated, “I am very proud to announce the success of our waste plastic injection trial at the blast furnace. This pivotal moment underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation and our steadfast commitment to responsible environmental stewardship. By harnessing the power of sustainable practices, we are forging a path towards a cleaner and greener future, reaffirming our position as a pioneering force in the industry. Together, we are making a meaningful difference for our planet and future generations.”

Mr. GS Rathore, COO, JSW Steel, added, “The successful implementation of waste plastic injection is a testament to JSW Steel’s dedication to sustainable practices and technological innovation. As we move forward, we remain committed to scaling up our waste plastic injection rate to higher levels, further reducing our carbon footprint.”

The waste plastic injection initiative is one of the many strategic endeavors undertaken by JSW Steel as part of its broader commitment to sustainability. By integrating innovative solutions and leveraging advanced technologies, the company aims to minimize its environmental footprint and establish new benchmarks in the steel industry. Through collaborations with leading global experts and the implementation of groundbreaking practices, JSW Steel remains at the forefront of driving positive change in the sector.

With this remarkable achievement, JSW Steel reaffirms its position as a frontrunner in sustainable steel manufacturing. The company’s relentless pursuit of environmental excellence, combined with a steadfast commitment to operational innovation, sets a new precedent for the industry. JSW Steel’s waste plastic injection trial is a testament to its vision of a greener and more sustainable future.