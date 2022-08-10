JSW Group partners with ElectricPe for EV charging green ecosystem

New Delhi : JSW Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has chosen ElectricPe, India’s most trusted EV charging platform, as its charging partner. This partnership has come into effect following the recent green policy introduced by JSW to provide incentives for employees to purchase electric vehicles and provide charging infrastructure within their office and plant premises.

ElectricPe has already enabled the required charging infrastructure at the JSW Mumbai Office headquarters. The company will soon expand its services to JSW offices in Vasind, Dolvi, Vijayanagar, Sholtu, and Jharsuguda, respectively.

The partnership will propel ElectricPe’s vision to provide a seamless experience to EV users and JSW’s commitment to increase the adoption of EVs. Together, the duo promotes green mobility in the country and supports India’s transition to a net-zero mission by 2070.

JSW Group’s mission is to ensure faster EV adoption in the country and enabling carbon-free mobility for Group employees. The goal is to build ambition among corporate and government bodies to support India’s transition to net zero by 2070.

Dilip Pattanayak, President & CHRO, JSW Group said, “JSW Group’s announced EV Policy is a unique initiative leading to increased adoption of EVs, which will broaden our efforts and enabling access to green mobility. The collaboration with ElectricPe will help to create a seamless charging experience for employees across the corporate offices and plant locations as they can now avail quick charging facility of their Electric Vehicles within premises offering an enhanced EV riding experience.”

“Coming on the back of three other partnership announcements, this association marks our first collaboration with a corporate organisation. A forward-thinking company, JSW is the first corporate in India to provide an employee financial policy to promote clean mobility and we are thrilled to be a part of this. We believe this alliance will help improve the utilization of our network and ensure we reach our goal of enabling one lakh charging points in the country by the end of this year,” said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to identify, access, and pay for EV charging points to make E-mobility easier. The JSW Group, over the last few decades, has been working towards reducing the impact on the environment through its climate action policies.

The US$ 22 billion JSW Group has always been the front runner in incorporating sustainability into its core operations and decision-making practices, along with adopting the Best Available Technologies (BAT) to improve climate impact performance. The flagship company JSW Steel Ltd has adopted a specific climate change policy and set an ambitious CO2 emission reduction target of 42% reduction over the base year of 2005 by 2030 (to a level 1.95tCO2/tcs). In India, JSW Steel is operating a Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) of 100TPD capacity where the captured and refined CO2 is used in the beverage industry.